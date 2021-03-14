Klopp Rules Van Dijk and Gomez Out of Euro 2020

Jurgen Klopp admits it is unlikely that either Virgil van Dijk or Joe Gomez will be fit for the European Championships this summer.

The Liverpool pair have been sidelined since October and November respectively with knee injuries, and Klopp does not expect to have either available before the end of the club season.

And though both players have been pictured stepping up their recovery at the Reds’ training base in Kirkby recently, Klopp has dismissed suggestions they could be available to play for their countries at the rescheduled championships, which get underway in June.