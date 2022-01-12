Klopp: Salah Renewal Talks on Track

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed that renewal talks with Mohamed Salah are on the right track.

The Egypt international insisted earlier that his demands aren't crazy.

Klopp responded by saying as quoted by Tribalfootball: "Nowadays it's dangerous with these interviews.

"We know, I know, that Mo wants to say. We want him to stay. That's where we are. These things take time, I cannot change it. It's all in a good place.

"There are so many things in negotiations," he added. "It's a third party too, with the agent. It's nothing to worry about, it's a normal process.

"I am positive about it. The fans are not as nervous as you are. They know the club and know the people dealing with things here. We cannot say anything about it."