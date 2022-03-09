Klopp Wants to Bring Bellingham to Liverpool

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to a report by The Sun.

The England international has become a fan favorite at the Signal Iduna Park since his arrival from Birmingham City in 2020 for £30 million.

The German manager believes that the 19-year-old would be a good fit at Anfield.

But Liverpool will have to cough up around £100 million to snatch the highly-rated midfielder.

Bellingham has made 34 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions so far this season.

He is tied to the Bundesliga giants until the summer of 2025.