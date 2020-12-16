Kuwait Club Wins Fifth Super Cup

Kuwait Sports Club met Arabi Club on Tuesday evening to launch the new football season with the Super Cup.

Kuwait were determined from the onset far an attack as they kicked off with the attacking squad – Ahmad Al-Zanki, Faisal Zayed, Jumaa Saeed and Akaishi. 10 minutes into the match, defender Fahad Humoud headed a ball but missed, then five minutes later, Talal Al-Fadhel shot a ball that was handled by goalkeeper Suleiman Abdelghafour with difficulty.

Akaishi threatened Arabi’s goal in the 20th minute, and later scored in the 30th minute but was disallowed due to offside. Arabi meanwhile felt the pressure and adopted a defensive position though there were some attempts to move forward and attack. The second half started with a bang as Kuwait’s forwards were in the Arabi’s box and the ball was being tossed between players of both teams, until it reached the head of Arabi’s defender Ahmad Al-Saleh who headed it into his own net in the 47th minute.

Kuwait players kept attacking after which Faisal Zayed tried to double the score in the 63rd minute but his shot missed the goal. Arabi had a chance to equalize in the 92nd minute but forward Juma Aboud squandered the chance following a corner kick. This is Kuwait’s fifth Super Cup win, while Qadisiya has six, Kuwait (5) and Arabi (2). The Super Cup match started in 2008, and is usually between the Amir Cup winner and the League winners.

By Abdellatif Sharaa