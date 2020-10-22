Kuwait's Abdulrazzeq Wins ITU Aquabike World Championships' Slalom, GPI

Kuwait's Aquabike racer Yusuf Abdulrazzeq won the slalom and Grand Prix I competitions at the ITU Aquabike World Championships 2020, Kuwait Sea Sport Club (KSSC) said on Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Salman Al-Khlifan, head of the club, said Raimondo di San Germano, General Manager Aquabike Promotion, announced Abdulrazzeq's win at the end of the competition of this year.

Al-Khlifan noted that the UIM organized the first round of the championship last February for the first time in Kuwait, and Abdulrazzeq won the title.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the UIM cancelled the rest of the rounds and declared the win of Abdulrazzeq this year, he pointed out.

By Mashari Al-Kandari