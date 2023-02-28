LA Lakers fear losing LeBron James for multiple weeks

ALBAWABA - Los Angeles Lakers are set to miss the services of LeBron James for multiple weeks due to a foot injury, as reported by US outlets on Monday.

This latest setback could influnce Los Angeles Lakers' hopes of reaching the NBA playoffs.

The 38-year-old will miss the game against Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday due to "right foot soreness".

The Lakers fear losing the NBA's all-time leading scorer for several weeks after injuring his foot in Sunday's 110-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

James has been firing on all cylinders this season, averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

He also broke the NBA's all-time scoring record surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earlier this month.

The Lakers are currently 12th in the Western Conference with a 29-32 record, but are still hopeful of securing a playoff spot.