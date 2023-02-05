La Liga: Barcelona vs Sevilla predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published February 5th, 2023 - 11:37 GMT
Sevilla's Spanish midfielder Isco (C) fights for the ball with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Gavi (L) and Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets during the Spanish league football match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, on September 2, 2022. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)
Barcelona will lock horns with Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday night.

Match date: Sunday, 5 February
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Sevilla probable lineups

  • Barca Xl (4-3-3):

Head coach: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi

  • Sevilla Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Jorge Sampaoli

Bounou; Gonzalo Montiel, Nemanja Gudelj, Tanguy Nianzou, Marcos Acuna; Thomas Delaney, Ivan Rakitic; Joan Jordan, Oliver Torres, Erik Lamela; Youssef En-Nesyri

