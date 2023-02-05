La Liga: Barcelona vs Sevilla predicted lineups

Barcelona will lock horns with Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday night.
Match date: Sunday, 5 February
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou
Barcelona vs Sevilla probable lineups
- Barca Xl (4-3-3):
Head coach: Xavi Hernandez
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi
- Sevilla Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Jorge Sampaoli
Bounou; Gonzalo Montiel, Nemanja Gudelj, Tanguy Nianzou, Marcos Acuna; Thomas Delaney, Ivan Rakitic; Joan Jordan, Oliver Torres, Erik Lamela; Youssef En-Nesyri
