La Liga: Real Madrid vs Elche predicted lineups

Real Madrid's players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup final football match between Spain's Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on February 11, 2023. Real Madrid lifted the Club World Cup for a record fifth time with a pulsating 5-3 win over Al-Hilal. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)