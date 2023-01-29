  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. La Liga: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad predicted lineups

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad predicted lineups

Published January 29th, 2023 - 01:45 GMT
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (2L) celebrates with teammates scoring his team's second goal during the Copa del Rey (King's Cup), quarter final football match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on January 26, 2023. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP)
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (2L) celebrates with teammates scoring his team's second goal during the Copa del Rey (King's Cup), quarter final football match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on January 26, 2023. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP)

Real Madrid will be hoping to clinch their fourth straight win across all competitions when they meet Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in La Liga on Sunday night.

Match date: Sunday, 29 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad probable lineups

  • Madrid Xl (4-3-3):

Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga; Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric; Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

  • Real Sociedad Xl (4-3-1-2):

Head coach: Imanol Alguacil

Alex Remiro; Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico; Brais Mendez, Martin Zubimendi, Pablo Marin; Takefusa Kubo; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth

Tags:Real MadridReal SociedadLa Liga

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...