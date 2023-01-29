La Liga: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad predicted lineups

Real Madrid will be hoping to clinch their fourth straight win across all competitions when they meet Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in La Liga on Sunday night.
Match date: Sunday, 29 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad probable lineups
- Madrid Xl (4-3-3):
Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois; Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga; Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric; Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior
- Real Sociedad Xl (4-3-1-2):
Head coach: Imanol Alguacil
Alex Remiro; Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico; Brais Mendez, Martin Zubimendi, Pablo Marin; Takefusa Kubo; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)