Lionel Messi wants to remain in Europe

Published March 2nd, 2023 - 01:52 GMT
Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi poses on stage after receiving the Best FIFA Men’s Player award during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony in Paris on February 27, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi poses on stage after receiving the Best FIFA Men’s Player award during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony in Paris on February 27, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Spanish outlet Sport claims that Lionel Messi has ruled out making a return to Newell’s Old Boys in 2023, with the Paris Saint-Germain star eager to remain in Europe.

The 35-year-old left Argentina to join Barcelona in 2000 after spending five years in Newell’s youth system.

The veteran striker is set to shun any interest shown from the likes of Al-Hilal and Inter Miami for a stay in Europe.

Messi's current deal with the Parisian club will expire in the summer and he is yet to sign a contract extension.

The Argentine icon targets a stay at a big club in Europe and could prolong his spell at PSG for another season.

