Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in Merseyside derby

Liverpool clinched a comprehensive 2-0 win over Everton at Anfield in a Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Monday night.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 36th minute when he managed to finish off a counter-attack just seconds after James Tarkowski had hit the post at the other end.

Cody Gakpo doubled the score just four minutes into the second half.

This is Liverpool's first win in the competition in 2023, following a four-match winless run.

Meanwhile, Everton remain in 18th place as Premier League relegation looms.