  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in Merseyside derby

Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in Merseyside derby

Published February 13th, 2023 - 10:11 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (3R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 13, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (3R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 13, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Liverpool clinched a comprehensive 2-0 win over Everton at Anfield in a Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Monday night.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 36th minute when he managed to finish off a counter-attack just seconds after James Tarkowski had hit the post at the other end.

Cody Gakpo doubled the score just four minutes into the second half.

This is Liverpool's first win in the competition in 2023, following a four-match winless run.

Meanwhile, Everton remain in 18th place as Premier League relegation looms.

Tags:Liverpool FCMohamed SalahCody GakpoEverton FCEnglish Premier LeaguePremier League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...