Liverpool 'Have Funds to Make Mbappe Move'

Liverpool will be financially backed to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer even if PSG hold out for €200 million, according to Le Parisien.

PSG want the giant fee for Mbappe, who is wanted by the biggest clubs across Europe, who this week offered the latest reminder of his immense talents with a hat-trick in their 4-1 Champions League win at Barcelona.

However the Reds are reportedly in a position to afford Mbappe due to shareholder investment and have made him their top transfer target.