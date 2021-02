Liverpool increasingly feel they could lose Georginio Wijnaldum this summer as contract talks stall and are preparing to bid for midfielder Florian Neuhaus as a replacement, writes Kicker.

Neuhaus, 23, has a €40 million ($48.5m) release clause in his Borussia Monchengladbach contract.

The report says he's also being courted by Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Juventus.