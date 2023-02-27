Liverpool willing to sell Mohamed Salah next season

  1. Home
Published February 27th, 2023 - 10:45 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah reacts after missing to score during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah reacts after missing to score during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Liverpool are prepared to sell Mohamed Salah next season as the club looks to revamp the squad following dismal performances this campaign as per Fichajes.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on signing the 30-year-old and are willing to pay €80 million for his signature.

PSG fear losing Lionel Messi in June and have therefore begun the search for a replacement.

The Egyptian star signed a contract extension last summer that is set to tie him to the Reds until the summer of 2025.

He has scored 19 goals and made nine assists in 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

