Luis Enrique could replace Pep Guardiola at Man City

ALBAWABA - Manchester City could end up without the services of Pep Guardiola this summer, according to El Chiringuito.

Many believe that the Guardiola might opt to take a sabbatical at the end of the season.

The English club has therefore lined up former Spain national team coach Luis Enrique as a possible replacement.

At the 2022 World Cup, Spain was ousted in the round of 16 which led the 52-year-old to step down from his position.

Enrique who previously won the treble with Barcelona is currently unemployed.