Luis Enrique could replace Pep Guardiola at Man City

Published March 29th, 2023 - 08:53 GMT
Spain's coach #00 Luis Enrique applauds ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 6, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Spain's coach #00 Luis Enrique applauds ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 6, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Manchester City could end up without the services of Pep Guardiola this summer, according to El Chiringuito.

Many believe that the Guardiola might opt to take a sabbatical at the end of the season.

The English club has therefore lined up former Spain national team coach Luis Enrique as a possible replacement.

At the 2022 World Cup, Spain was ousted in the round of 16 which led the 52-year-old to step down from his position.

Enrique who previously won the treble with Barcelona is currently unemployed.

