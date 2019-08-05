Maïga Fails Medical, Persepolis Move Called Off

Malian forward Modibo Maïga will not be joining Persepolis after he failed the mandatory medical exam.

The 31-year-old forward, who has most recently played at Buriram United of Thailand, arrived in Tehran early Thursday to undergo a medical.

But he failed to pass the medical since the MRI confirmed that he broke his ankle in the past.

A full international for Mali since 2007, he was part of their squads at the four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, helping them to third place in the 2012 and 2013 editions.

Maïga’s Cheick Tidiane Diabaté has recently joined Persepolis’s arch rivals Esteghlal.