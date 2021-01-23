Madrid Deny Dispute with Inter Over Hakimi

Real Madrid have denied a report from Corriere dello Sport that claimed the club were exploring the possibility of taking Achraf Hakimi back from Inter amid a payment dispute.

In a statement posted by the Liga side they refuted claims that there was an issue with Inter, stating: "In relation to the information published by Corriere dello Sport about alleged tensions between our club and Inter, Real Madrid wants to state that said information is flatly false.

"Real Madrid has not proceeded at any time to an alleged requirement of guarantees from Inter, as stated in the publication. The terms of the player's transfer to Inter are framed within the usual and normal contractual relationships between football clubs.

"And more in this case with Inter, with whom Real Madrid has always maintained and maintains excellent relationships as a historic club and friend."