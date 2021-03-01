Madrid Want Salah but Can't Afford Liverpool Star - Calderon

  1. Home
Published March 1st, 2021 - 02:05 GMT
Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)
Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)

Real Madrid are interested in signing Mohamed Salah, but would struggle to afford a deal for the Liverpool attacker, according to the club's former president Ramon Calderon.

Salah opened the door to a potential move to Santiago Bernabeu earlier this season by expressing his admiration towards the Blancos and Barcelona when discussing his future.

The Egyptian forward still has two years left to run on his current deal at Anfield and, although Calderon thinks the Reds will be reluctant to sell, he can see Madrid testing their resolve later this year.

