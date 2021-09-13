Man Utd Coach Solskjaer to Rest Ronaldo Whenever Possible

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he will be resting Cristiano Ronaldo whenever possible.

The Portuguese icon moved back to Old Trafford this summer; twelve years after leaving for Real Madrid.

The last three seasons he spent at Juventus were not up to the 36-year-old standards, although he managed to impress during his final year in Turin winning Serie A's top goal scorer title.

The striker scored twice in his second debut as the Red Devils smashed Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday.

What did Solskjaer say about Ronaldo?

The Norwegian coach was asked if it is impossible to leave CR7 out after his tremendous debut.

He replied: “The thing with Cristiano is that he looks after himself so much so I know he will recover quickly,

“Of course there is a game on Tuesday. We will see what we do. But no, it’s not impossible to leave him out. He is 36, Mason [Greenwood] is 19, so it’s the same, I have to manage his minutes, and I have to manage a 36-year-old’s minutes as well.”

Manchester United are set to kick off their Champions League campaign tomorrow when they face Young Boys in Switzerland.