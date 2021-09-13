  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Man Utd Coach Solskjaer to Rest Ronaldo Whenever Possible

Man Utd Coach Solskjaer to Rest Ronaldo Whenever Possible

Published September 13th, 2021 - 11:58 GMT
Merchandise featuring new signing Cristiano Ronaldo is seen for sale ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 11, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Merchandise featuring new signing Cristiano Ronaldo is seen for sale ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 11, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he will be resting Cristiano Ronaldo whenever possible.

Also ReadRonaldo Intends to Stay at Man Utd for Next 'Three or Four Years'Ronaldo Intends to Stay at Man Utd for Next 'Three or Four Years'

The Portuguese icon moved back to Old Trafford this summer; twelve years after leaving for Real Madrid.

The last three seasons he spent at Juventus were not up to the 36-year-old standards, although he managed to impress during his final year in Turin winning Serie A's top goal scorer title.

The striker scored twice in his second debut as the Red Devils smashed Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday.

What did Solskjaer say about Ronaldo?

The Norwegian coach was asked if it is impossible to leave CR7 out after his tremendous debut.

Also ReadRonaldo Intends to Stay at Man Utd for Next 'Three or Four Years'Fernandes: Man Utd Closer to Winning Trophies with Ronaldo

He replied: “The thing with Cristiano is that he looks after himself so much so I know he will recover quickly,

“Of course there is a game on Tuesday. We will see what we do. But no, it’s not impossible to leave him out. He is 36, Mason [Greenwood] is 19, so it’s the same, I have to manage his minutes, and I have to manage a 36-year-old’s minutes as well.”

Manchester United are set to kick off their Champions League campaign tomorrow when they face Young Boys in Switzerland.

Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)
A Manchester United fan wearing a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt takes a photo of another fan wearing a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt outside the ground ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Tags:Manchester UnitedOle Gunnar SolskjaerCristiano Ronaldo

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...