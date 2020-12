Manchester United are set to miss out on the signing of Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Red Devils have been tipped to make a move for the 26-year-old in 2021, with his current deal at San Siro due to expire at the end of the season.

However, Milan have no intention of letting Calhanoglu leave, and his agent is expected to meet club officials to discuss a contract renewal in the coming weeks.