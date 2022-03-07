Man Utd Star Ronaldo Plotting PSG Move

  1. Home
Published March 7th, 2022 - 01:48 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to leave Manchester United at the end of the season if the team fails to qualify for the Champions League.

The 37-year-old is eyeing a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report by Football Transfers.

The Portuguese missed the Manchester derby clash against City due to a hip flexor injury.

The match ended in City's favor as they thrashed their arch rivals 4-1 on Sunday.

United could miss out on Champions League qualification if they are to end the Premier League season below fourth place.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has jetted unexpectedly to his homeland to think about his future.

Ronaldo is not considering a return to either Juventus or Sporting CP and is plotting a move instead to PSG.

He could eventually team up with Lionel Messi and Neymar at the Parc des Princes.

