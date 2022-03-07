Man Utd Star Ronaldo Plotting PSG Move

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to leave Manchester United at the end of the season if the team fails to qualify for the Champions League.

The 37-year-old is eyeing a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report by Football Transfers.

The Portuguese missed the Manchester derby clash against City due to a hip flexor injury.

The match ended in City's favor as they thrashed their arch rivals 4-1 on Sunday.

United could miss out on Champions League qualification if they are to end the Premier League season below fourth place.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has jetted unexpectedly to his homeland to think about his future.

Ronaldo is not considering a return to either Juventus or Sporting CP and is plotting a move instead to PSG.

He could eventually team up with Lionel Messi and Neymar at the Parc des Princes.