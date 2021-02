Manchester United have identified Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva as a transfer target - according to Sky Germany.

The Red Devils have turned their attention to the 25-year-old as a backup option in case they fail to lure Erling Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Silva, who has also been linked with Atletico Madrid, has scored 18 goals in 20 Bundesliga outings for Frankfurt this season.