Manchester City confident over Jude Bellingham deal

Published March 20th, 2023 - 07:57 GMT
Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham gestures during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Cologne in Dortmund on March 18, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham gestures during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Cologne in Dortmund on March 18, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Manchester City officials believe that they can sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer ahead of Real Madrid.

Recent reports claimed that Liverpool will not be moving for the Englishman despite being heavily linked with his signature in recent weeks.

ESPN says that City are confident that they can land the 19-year-old despite concrete interest from Real Madrid.

However, Dortmund are not willing to sell the player and plan to keep hold of him for at least one more season.

Bellingham still has two more years in his deal at Dortmund and is currently valued at €110 million, as per Transfermarkt.com.

Tags:Real MadridBorussia DortmundJude BellinghamLiverpool FCManchester City

