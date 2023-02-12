  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Manchester City defeat Aston Villa to close gap on Arsenal

Manchester City defeat Aston Villa to close gap on Arsenal

Published February 12th, 2023 - 09:01 GMT
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring their third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring their third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Manchester City closed the gap with Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City managed to defeat Unai Emery's side with goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez before half-time ahead of their clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.

The title holders will move to the top of the table should they win at the Emirates.

Ollie Watkins scored Villa's only goal just after the hour mark.

Haaland injury

City boss Josep Guardiola decided to withdraw Erling Haaland at half-time as the Norwegian appeared to be suffering from a thigh issue.

This injury will increase pressure on the Cityzens amid alleged breaches of financial rules dating as far back as 2009.

Manchester United beat Leeds

Earlier on Sunday, third-placed Manchester United earned a 2-0 away win over Leeds at Elland Road thanks to Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Tags:Manchester CityManchester UnitedAston VillaPremier LeagueEnglish Premier LeagueLeeds United

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...