Manchester City defeat Aston Villa to close gap on Arsenal

Manchester City closed the gap with Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City managed to defeat Unai Emery's side with goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez before half-time ahead of their clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.

The title holders will move to the top of the table should they win at the Emirates.

Ollie Watkins scored Villa's only goal just after the hour mark.

Haaland injury

City boss Josep Guardiola decided to withdraw Erling Haaland at half-time as the Norwegian appeared to be suffering from a thigh issue.

This injury will increase pressure on the Cityzens amid alleged breaches of financial rules dating as far back as 2009.

Manchester United beat Leeds

Earlier on Sunday, third-placed Manchester United earned a 2-0 away win over Leeds at Elland Road thanks to Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.