Manchester City the 'Perfect Fit' for Messi

Pablo Zabaleta has urged his former international team-mate Lionel Messi to consider a move to the Premier League with Manchester City.
“If Lionel Messi decides to leave Barcelona and he wants to play in the best league then he has to experience the Premier League for himself. It is something that will interest him – because every player I know always asks me what the Premier League is like," Zabaleta told the Mirror.
“And Manchester City offer the perfect conditions."
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2021 Goal.com All rights reserved.