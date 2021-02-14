  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Manchester City the 'Perfect Fit' for Messi

Manchester City the 'Perfect Fit' for Messi

Published February 14th, 2021 - 08:28 GMT
Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)
Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)

Pablo Zabaleta has urged his former international team-mate Lionel Messi to consider a move to the Premier League with Manchester City.

“If Lionel Messi ­decides to leave Barcelona and he wants to play in the best league then he has to experience the Premier League for himself. It is something that will ­interest him – because every player I know always asks me what the Premier League is like," Zabaleta told the Mirror.

“And Manchester City offer the ­perfect conditions."

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...