ALBAWABA - Barcelona are out of the UEFA Europa League having fallen to Manchester United 1-2 in their knockout round tie at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Second half goals from Fred and Antony cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's penalty opener.

The first leg of their tie ended with a 2-2 draw last week at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Manchester United clinched qualification to the next round with an aggregate score of 4-3.