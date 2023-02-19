Manchester United set Rashford price tag at £120m

ALBAWABA - Manchester United have set a £120 million price tag for Marcus Rashford, according to a report by Express.

The England international has been attracting interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

United are demanding a hefty price for the 25-year-old to ward off any interest.

Rashford's current deal with the Red Devils is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

He is yet to sign a new contract but the English giants will be hoping to keep him for as long as possible.

The forward has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances in the Premier League so far this season.