Mbappe Nabs Double as PSG See Off Ajaccio

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace of goals to help Paris Saint-Germain consolidate their place atop the Ligue 1 table with a 3-0 win over Ajaccio on Friday.

Mbappe opened the scoring against a side sitting 18th in the table in the 24th minute thanks to a clinical counter-attack on the back of an inch-perfect, long pass from Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian scored one of his own in the 79th minute, before Mbappe nabbed his second just minutes later to go top of this season's top scorers with 10 goals.

