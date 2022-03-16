Medvedev Motivated to Reclaim No.1 Spot

Daniil Medvedev is set to lose the No. 1 spot at the ATP Rankings on Monday to Novak Djokovic.

The Russian admits it will serve him as a motivation ahead of the Miami Masters as he attempts to reclaim the top spot.

He only managed to retain the World No. 1 spot for less than a month after replacing Djokovic on February 28.

The 26-year-old suffered a surprise Indian Wells third round defeat to Gael Monfils.

Djokovic who is not competing in Indian Wells will replace the Russian at the No. 1 spot next week.

Medvedev said, per Mario Boccardi: "Now I know I'm going to lose it, so I have Miami to try to get the top spot back. Usually feeling a little bit better in Miami, so we'll try to play good there.

"You know, I always say, when I play my best tennis, it's really tough to beat me."