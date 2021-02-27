Mercedes' De Vries Wins Forumla E's First Night Race in Diriyah

Mercedes racer Nyck de Vries controlled every lap of the Diriyah E-Prix from pole position to score his first Formula E race win.

Edoardo Mortara finished second for Venturi in a Mercedes-powered car, ahead of Jaguar's Mitch Evans.

De Vries completed a race one clean sweep, topping both practice sessions, group qualifying, and the superpole shootout as the new Mercedes car made a dominant competitive debut in FE's first night race in Riyadh.

Speaking after the race, De Vries, said: "My first Formula E win, I'm still quite relaxed, I don't know why but I am very pleased."

"We've been strong from the first practice session and to be able to translate it to the race was very satisfying.”

"Because it wasn't easy with so many safety cars and the race pace was very unpredictable at the start of the race," the Mercedes racer added.

The next race is Saturday to round off the double header.

The two-day championship is being held in the evening by lighting the track with LED lights for the first time in Formula E history.

The race organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport in cooperation with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation involves the participation of 24 competitors representing many famous companies in the electric sports cars industry such as Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.