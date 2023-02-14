Messi future at PSG under speculation

Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has come under massive speculation, according to a report by Foot Mercato.

The Argentine star seemed to be coming closer to extending his contract with the Parisian giants.

It is believed that the 35-year-old will decide whether or not to stay depending on PSG's run in the Champions League this season.

Inter Miami and Al Hilal are monitoring the situation as both sides dream of signing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

PSG is set to lock horns with Bayern Munich in a feisty encounter on Tuesday night in the first leg of their round of 16 clash.