Messi not leaning towards renewal with PSG

ALBAWABA - Lionel Messi is likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) once his contract reaches its end, according to a report from L'Equipe.

Reports following the 2022 FIFA World Cup claimed that the 35-year-old had an agreement in principle to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

However, the French outlet now reports that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has decided to leave once his contract expires in the summer.

Barcelona, Inter Miami and Al Hilal are being touted as possible destinations for the Argentine legend.

The former Barca star scored PSG's winning goal against Lille on Sunday in Ligue 1.

He has 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions so far this season.