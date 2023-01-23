Messi reportedly set to reject PSG's contract extension offer

  1. Home
Published January 23rd, 2023 - 10:05 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi is substituted during the Riyadh Season Cup football match between the Riyadh All-Stars and Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 19, 2023. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi is substituted during the Riyadh Season Cup football match between the Riyadh All-Stars and Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 19, 2023. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

Journalist Gerard Romero has stated on his Twitch channel that Lionel Messi is not close to renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and numerous reports suggested that he wants to continue in Paris for at least another season. However, that may change in the coming weeks if Romero's scoop is to be believed.

