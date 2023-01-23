Messi reportedly set to reject PSG's contract extension offer

Journalist Gerard Romero has stated on his Twitch channel that Lionel Messi is not close to renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
The 35-year-old's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and numerous reports suggested that he wants to continue in Paris for at least another season. However, that may change in the coming weeks if Romero's scoop is to be believed.
🚨☎️DIRECTO @JijantesFC— Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 23, 2023
Contamos que HOY, día 23 de enero, HOY.
Leo Messi no tiene intención de renovar su contrato con el PSG.
La victoria mundialista le hizo cambiar el pensamiento al argentino. https://t.co/3KVGW55406 pic.twitter.com/r5U7e1cMf5
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2022 Goal.com All rights reserved.