Messi's PSG arrive in Qatar ahead of friendly against Saudi all-star XI

Paris Saint-Germain team landed in Qatar on Wednesday, with world football superstars, including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Killian Mbappe, as part of the club's winter tour.

The team will train in the iconic Khalifa Stadium and take part in a series of activations organized with the Club’s partners present in Qatar, such as Qatar Airways, ALL, Qatar Tourism, QNB, Ooredoo and Aspetar.

The team will travel to Riyadh to play against an all-star XI from Saudi top clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the team made up of players from Saudi sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr against Messi's PSG in what will be the latest chapter of the celebrated global soccer rivalry.

The line-up also features Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored in the shock group-stage win over Argentina in last year's World Cup, and Saud Abdulhamid.

The highly anticipated showdown, which reportedly had more than 2 million online ticket requests. The match will be held at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday. The team will fly back after the game to Paris.

This trip to Qatar, following the successful organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup – is a new opportunity to shine the spotlight on the innovative features of the country’s sports facilities.

Over the last ten years, Qatar has welcomed various Paris Saint-Germain tours, such as the Qatar Handball Tour in 2014 and 2015, the Qatar Ladies Tour in 2015, and the Qatar Tour in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

The friendly will be broadcast on PSG TV, PSG social media and beIN Sports network.