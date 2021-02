Milan and West Ham are ready to do battle in the transfer market for Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri.

According to Il Milanista, both clubs will make a move for the 23-year-old in the summer, despite the fact his current contract is due to run until 2025.

En-Nesyri has scored 13 goals in 22 La Liga appearances for Sevilla so far this season.