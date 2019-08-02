Modibo Maiga Reaches Agreement with Persepolis

Malian striker Modibo Maïga is on the verge of joining Iranian football club Persepolis.

The 31-year-old forward, who has most recently played at Buriram United of Thailand, arrived in Tehran early Thursday to undergo a medical.

Maïga is set to replace Croatian striker Mario Budimir who left Persepolis at the end of the season.

A full international for Mali since 2007, he was part of their squads at the four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, helping them to third place in the 2012 and 2013 editions.

Maïga’s Cheick Tidiane Diabaté has recently joined Persepolis’s arch rivals Esteghlal.