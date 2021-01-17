Morocco to Host 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations

Morocco will be the host country for the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Friday.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the CAF Executive committee, held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in the presence of FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino.

Congo was due to welcome to the competition in 2020 but pulled out in July 2019, leaving the event without a host before its cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic a year later.

During this meeting, a number of decisions were taken on competitions and electoral process.

With COVID-19 influencing several withdrawals by teams from various competitions, the Executive Committee has decided to grant amnesty to all such cases of withdrawals effective March 2020 till date.

It was also decided to modify the minimum number of players allowed to start a match due to COVID-19 in order to allow teams to play with less than 15 players during this period.

If a team has 11 players to play a game, the match will go on. In case there is no goalkeeper, another player can replace the goalkeeper on condition that the total number of players on the pitch is 11.

The Executive Committee recommended the establishment of a joint CAF-FIFA mission, to assist in the formulation of ways out of the crisis between the Chad Football Federation and Government authorities.