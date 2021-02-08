Morocco Wins Second CHAN Title after Defeating Mali 2-0 in Final

Morocco on Sunday won the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for the second time in a row following a 2-0 win against Mali in the final at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

Bouftini and El Kaabi scored for the defending champions.

The Atlas Lions won their second CHAN in a row, following the last title won at home in 2018.

Guinea finished third at the tournament after defeating hosts Cameroon 2-0 in the third place play-off match.