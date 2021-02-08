  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Morocco Wins Second CHAN Title after Defeating Mali 2-0 in Final

Morocco Wins Second CHAN Title after Defeating Mali 2-0 in Final

Published February 8th, 2021 - 11:15 GMT
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Morocco on Sunday won the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for the second time in a row following a 2-0 win against Mali in the final at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

Bouftini and El Kaabi scored for the defending champions.

The Atlas Lions won their second CHAN in a row, following the last title won at home in 2018.

Guinea finished third at the tournament after defeating hosts Cameroon 2-0 in the third place play-off match.

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2021 Maghreb Arabe Press. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...