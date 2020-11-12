Morocco's Fouzi Lekjaa Vies for Seat on FIFA Council

President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, has announced Wednesday his intention to vie for a seat on the FIFA Council.

This candidacy comes in view of the next General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to be held in Rabat on March 12, according to a FRMF statement published on its website.

This bid is the first of its kind from Morocco to this world sporting body, it added.

Lekjaa is second vice-president of the CAF and holds several positions within the bodies and committees of world and continental soccer. He is chairman of the CAF finance committee and vice-chairman of the CAF Organizing Committee for Inter-Club competitions and Management of Club Licensing System. He is also member of the FIFA governance committee.