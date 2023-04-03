  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Mourinho fuels rumors of Chelsea return

Mourinho fuels rumors of Chelsea return

Published April 3rd, 2023 - 09:58 GMT
AS Roma’s Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho looks on during the Italian Serie A football match between Hellas Verona and AS Roma at the “Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium” in Verona on October 31, 2022. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
AS Roma’s Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho looks on during the Italian Serie A football match between Hellas Verona and AS Roma at the “Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium” in Verona on October 31, 2022. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Roma boss Jose Mourinho has fueled speculation regarding his future by implying that a return to Chelsea is a possibility.

The Portuguese coach has been linked with a potential move to replace Graham Potter along with other candidates such as Zinedine Zidane and Julian Nagelsmann.

Chelsea has named Bruno Saltor as caretaker manager after Potter's sacking.

When asked if he would honor the final year of his deal at Roma, Mourinho replied as quoted by Goal: "I don’t speak about my future with my friends or journalists.

"Our CEO Berardi said a few months ago that I would have stayed, but it’s his interpretation of things and the same applies to [journalist Ivan] Zazzaroni. From a contract perspective, I have another year left, but contracts sometimes are not the most important thing."

Tags:Jose MourinhoChelsea FCAS Roma

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...