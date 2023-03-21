Napoli set Osimhen asking price at €150m

  1. Home
Published March 21st, 2023 - 08:40 GMT
Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Torino and Napoli on March 19, 2023 at the Olympic stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Torino and Napoli on March 19, 2023 at the Olympic stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Any interested side in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has to cough up €150 million, as per Il Mattino.

English giants Manchester United and Chelsea are constantly linked with the 24-year-old.

The Nigerian has been in stunning form this season, registering 25 goals across all competitions.

He has played an important part in helping Napoli pull 18 points clear at the top of the Italian League (Serie A).

The team also managed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Therefore, Napoli will not even consider entering any talks unless a €150 million offer is tabled for Osimhen.

The Serie A leaders are under no pressure to sell their star who is tied to a contract until the summer of 2025.

Osimhen told Sport1 in regards to his future as quoted by Goal: “I don’t know what the future holds. I think I’m on the right track. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything. I will also be in talks with the club. I am incredibly grateful to Napoli. We will find a good solution together.”

