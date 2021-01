Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin set to join Galatasaray - according to ESPN.

The Magpies have accepted the Turkish club's latest offer for the United States international, who will sign a three-and-a-half-year deal at Türk Telekom Stadium.

Yedlin has been restricted to just six Premier League appearances for Newcastle in 2020-21, but will likely feature far more frequently for Galatasaray.