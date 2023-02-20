No Saudi bid for Manchester United

ALBAWABA - The Telegarph has revealed that no official Saudi bid for Manchester United was made by Friday's deadline.

Such news could be positive for Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani who is backing the Qatari bid.

Sheikh Jassim wants to buy '100 per cent of the club' to restore it the summit of world football.

British billionaire Jim Racliffe has also submitted a bid through his company INEOS.

The Glazer family who currently own the club are hoping to sell it for $10 billion, according to reports.

However, United fans are worried that the Glazers could end up staying following a financial proposal from US hedgefund Elliott.

The three-time European champions have not won any trophy for six years.