  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. No Saudi bid for Manchester United

No Saudi bid for Manchester United

Published February 20th, 2023 - 10:49 GMT
Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho (R) celebrates scoring the team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 19, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho (R) celebrates scoring the team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 19, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Telegarph has revealed that no official Saudi bid for Manchester United was made by Friday's deadline.

Such news could be positive for Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani who is backing the Qatari bid.

Sheikh Jassim wants to buy '100 per cent of the club' to restore it the summit of world football.

British billionaire Jim Racliffe has also submitted a bid through his company INEOS.

The Glazer family who currently own the club are hoping to sell it for $10 billion, according to reports.

However, United fans are worried that the Glazers could end up staying following a financial proposal from US hedgefund Elliott.

The three-time European champions have not won any trophy for six years.

Tags:Manchester UnitedSheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al ThaniQatarSaudi Arabia

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...