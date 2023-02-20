Novak Djokovic equals Steffi Graf record

ALBAWABA - Tennis great Novak Djokovic made history once again after beginning his 377th week as world number one on Monday.

The Serbian has equaled Steffi Graf's record for the number of weeks spent on top of the rankings.

The 35-year-old won 22 Grand Slam titles during his career so far, the highest in men's competitions along with Rafael Nadal.

He has now held the record for over seven years.

Players with the highest number of weeks spent on top of ATP Rankings:

377 Novak Djokovic*

310 Roger Federer

286 Pete Sampras

270 Ivan Lendl

268 Jimmy Connors

209 Rafael Nadal*

* Players who are still competing as of 20 February 2023