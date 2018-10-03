'Only Juventus Can Stop Juventus' – Benatia

Massimiliano Allegri’s side continued their perfect start to the season on Tuesday but the defender has cautioned his teammates against smugness

Medhi Benatia has stated that the reigning Serie A champions are the only one capable of stopping themselves this season after noting the quality and improvements in the team.



The Old Lady extended their winning streak to nine matches across all competitions after Tuesday’s 3-0 Uefa Champions League win over Young Boys.



Paulo Dybala's hat-trick was enough for the Italian champions to see off the Swiss Super League leaders to maintain their position at the summit of the Group H standings.



But the 31-year-old, thrilled with his individual and team’s performance at the Allianz Stadium, stated how they can achieve their objectives for the season.



“In the Champions League it’s always difficult, we faced a physical team, but with our goal, everything became easier,” Benatia told Sky Sport Italia, per Football Italia.



“We respected our opponents, played aggressively and didn’t concede a goal. My performance isn’t what’s important, but not conceding a goal gives you security.



“I think I did my bit. I was in the game and I tried to close all the spaces. Who can stop us? Only ourselves.



“We have a lot of quality and the team is better than they were last season, but we mustn’t think that any games are already won.



“We have many objectives and if we want to go all the way, we shouldn’t think we’ve already won.



After both players partnered at the heart of Juventus defence, Benatia talked up on the importance of Leonardo Bonucci in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad following his return from AC Milan in the summer.



“We know his quality. When he has the ball at his feet, he always tries to make the difference with his passes. For us, he’s very important,” he concluded.