Only one offer on the table for Lionel Messi

ALBAWABA - Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has only received one offer so far, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

The 35-year-old's current deal at PSG is set to expire in the summer.

The Argentine has been constantly linked with a return to his former club Barcelona,

Many have questioned Messi's commitment to PSG, after heading straight down the tunnel at the end of his last appearance with the team.

However, the French giants are hoping to keep the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for at least another season.

It is believed that they are the only ones to have put a formal offer to Messi.

Inter Miami and Al-Hilal remain interested in the 35-year-old icon who may opt for a return to Barca in the end.