Osimhen heads Man Utd's four-man shortlist

ALBAWABA - Manchester United are targeting Napoli's star forward Victor Osimhen according to a report by Football insider.

The Red devils have a four-man shortlist for the summer transfer window and the Nigerian striker is at its top.

The shortlist also includes Harry Kane, Tammy Abraham and Benjamin Sesko.

Osimhen has been one of Europe's finest forwards this season and has helped Napoli take a 15-point lead at the top of Serie A.

He has 21 goals and four assists in 26 appearances for the Partenopei across all competitions so far this campaign.

The Nigerian's current deal with Napoli is set to reach its end in June of 2025.