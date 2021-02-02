Ozan Kabak Completes Loan Move to Liverpool

Turkish center-back Ozan Kabak completed his loan move to Liverpool from German side Schalke 04, the club confirmed late Monday.

“Liverpool have completed the transfer of Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance,” the Premier League club said.

“Kabak completed the formalities of the switch in Germany and will travel to Merseyside later this week.

Turkish international Kabak started his career at Galatasaray before joining Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart in January 2019.

He moved to Schalke 04 in June 2019 and scored three goals in 42 games.

The 20-year-old defender won seven caps for Turkey.

He became the second Turkish player to make an appearance for Liverpool following Nuri Sahin, who played for the Reds on loan from Real Madrid in the first half of the 2012-2013 season.