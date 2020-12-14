Ozil Open to MLS Switch

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is open to a move to MLS - according to ESPN.

The 31-year-old will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January, with his current contract at Emirates Stadium set to expire next summer.

Ozil, who has been frozen out of Mikel Arteta's squad since Arsenal's return from lockdown, is willing to consider a switch to the United States amid rumored interest from D.C. United and Inter Miami.