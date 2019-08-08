Pakistani Cricket Star Craze Crashes Website

Fans of Pakistan batsman Babar Azam thronged website of Somerset club for which the cricketer is currently playing the Vitality Blast T20 league, causing it to crash.

According to reports in NDTV Sports, Azam fans in Pakistan were so desperate to follow their star batsman's progress that they crashed the club's website. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Somerset digital marketing executive, Ben Warren, was forced to upgrade the club website's server capacity after Somerset's first game.

Azam made 83 runs in the match that saw Somerset's home defeat against Sussex last weekend, and attracted over 1.5 million views on YouTube. The 24-year-old, who is the world number one ranked batsman in T20 cricket, scored 474 runs for Pakistan in the World Cup and has already amassed 267 runs in just six innings in the Vitality Blast T20.

Azam will also play for Somerset in their County Championship match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston on 18 August. "Fortunately for us Babar Azam has agreed to play in our four-day game at Warwickshire, which falls right in the middle of the T20 Blast," said Somerset coach, Jason Kerr.

Somerset are second in the table in the County Championship, four points behind leaders Essex.